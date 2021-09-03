Danville Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine or testing for students in extracurricular activities

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville school leaders are taking action in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Starting next month, all students taking part in extracurricular activities will either have to take a COVID-19 test twice a week or get the vaccine.

The unanimous 7-0 school board decision comes at a time they say they’re seeing a COVID-19 hot spot in athletics and clubs where social distancing isn’t possible.

For those not vaccinated, the test will be a COVID-19 saliva test.

School leaders said their number one priority is making sure kids stay in the classroom this year.

“This would keep our kids safe. It would ensure that if parents chose not to vaccinate, we’re protecting students who are vaccinated or unvaccinated,” said Danville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston. “Right now we don’t have any idea if a child is positive or not.”

The COVID-19 tests will be provided at no cost through Unity Mobile Health.