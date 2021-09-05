Man murdered in late night shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say one person died after being shot Saturday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue NW. Responding officers arrived to find an unresponsive man in the area with what appeared to be critical injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police say they will identify the victim after the next-of-kin is properly notified.

No suspects were located and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.