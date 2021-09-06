Art installation coming to Buena Vista to honor those who died in 9/11

BUENA VISTA, Va – The City of Buena Vista will honor the lives lost on the 20th anniversary of September 11 this weekend.

An artist will install artwork resembling the twin towers and there will be a patriotic celebration at Glen Maury park this weekend.

Organizers wanted to come up with a unique way to honor those who passed away that day.

“For Buena Vista, we felt that it was important to show how much we respect our first responders our police, our fire or rescue, we wanted to pay homage to those and we wanted to pay homage to those who lost their life September the 11th as well,” Buena Vista City Manager Jason Tyree said.

The event gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m.