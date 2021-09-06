Community gathers to mourn loss of Salem native who died after running a race

SALEM. Va. – The community comes together in honor of a local man who died at the end of a weekend race.

Salem native Andy Dalton suddenly died after he finished running a race on Saturday.

Monday morning, Run About Sports and Fleet Feet Roanoke hosted a community prayer in his honor at the Salem Red Sox stadium ahead of Health Focus 5 and 10K race.

“It’s great to come together in times like these when we face a lot of struggles and challenges and conflict out there. This is a kind of an event that we come together as a community and just spend time focusing on what really matters most,” said Mark Long with Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Organizers say there will be more events in the future to honor Dalton’s legacy.