Dozens of new jobs coming to Southside as marketing agency moves to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A new marketing company is coming to Southside, bringing more jobs with it. Kegerreis Digital Marketing will be moving to the City of Danville.

“We wanted to contribute to this community by bringing jobs here. and it’s the kind of place we want our employees to be able to raise their families to send their children to school,” said president and CEO, Larz Kegerreis.

An old tobacco warehouse on Cabell Street in Danville’s river district will be transformed into the company’s new headquarters. Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball says this company will add a new type of business to Southwest Virginia.

“It’s huge for the Danville, Pittsylvania County region. It’s a really cool employer. They have high tech folks coming in here,” he said.

KDM is owned by the parent company, Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising which is one of the largest billboard companies in the country. The new headquarters is expected to bring 62 new jobs to the area. This move is one of many recent announcements hoping to revitalize Danville’s economy, according to Mayor Alonzo Jones.

“Many people remember how Danville was because of the loss of textiles, loss of tobacco. But this council is working very hard. And to see the things that are happening and see how people are coming to Danville and wanting to come to Danville, and the most exciting today because of the relocation in the river district. We’ve been working on building up our river district for quite some time,” he said.

Officials say construction is set to begin as early as January 2022.