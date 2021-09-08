Partly Cloudy icon
Roanoke to invest more than $2.3 million in park system

The initiative is the largest investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Roanoke is planning to make its largest most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years.

The City of Roanoke made the announcement Wednesday, stating that the Department of Parks and Recreation is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system. The investment will focus on deferred maintenance items.

“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Clark.

While the funding won’t satisfy the full list of needs across the park system, it marks a major step for the City of Roanoke.

Here is a breakdown of areas the money will go toward:

Belmont Park

  • Tennis Courts

East Gate Park

  • Parking Lot

Fallon Park

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Tennis Courts

Garden City Greenway

  • Mile Markers
  • Kiosks
  • Benches
  • Fountains
  • Sidewalk
  • Crosswalk
  • Painted Trail
  • Utility Pole Removal

Garden City Park

  • Playground

Horton Park

  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Basketball Courts

Huff Lane Park

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • In-Line Skate Rink
  • Basketball Court
  • Tennis Court

Lick Run Greenway

  • Pavement Repair
  • Safety Signage

Melrose Park

  • Basketball Court

Morningside Park

  • Basketball Court

Preston Park

  • Basketball Court

Raleigh Court Park

  • Basketball Court
  • Playground
  • Tennis Courts

River’s Edge Park - South

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Playground

Shrine Hill Park

  • Tennis Courts

Thrasher Park

  • Tennis Courts

Wasena Park

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Parking Lot

Washington Park - Upper

  • Playground

West End Park

  • Playground

Various Parks

  • Park Entry Signage

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email