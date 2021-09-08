Roanoke to invest more than $2.3 million in park system

Roanoke is planning to make its largest most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years.
The City of Roanoke made the announcement Wednesday, stating that the Department of Parks and Recreation is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system. The investment will focus on deferred maintenance items.
“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Clark.
While the funding won’t satisfy the full list of needs across the park system, it marks a major step for the City of Roanoke.
Here is a breakdown of areas the money will go toward:
Belmont Park
- Tennis Courts
East Gate Park
- Parking Lot
Fallon Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Tennis Courts
Garden City Greenway
- Mile Markers
- Kiosks
- Benches
- Fountains
- Sidewalk
- Crosswalk
- Painted Trail
- Utility Pole Removal
Garden City Park
- Playground
Horton Park
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Basketball Courts
Huff Lane Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- In-Line Skate Rink
- Basketball Court
- Tennis Court
Lick Run Greenway
- Pavement Repair
- Safety Signage
Melrose Park
- Basketball Court
Morningside Park
- Basketball Court
Preston Park
- Basketball Court
Raleigh Court Park
- Basketball Court
- Playground
- Tennis Courts
River’s Edge Park - South
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Playground
Shrine Hill Park
- Tennis Courts
Thrasher Park
- Tennis Courts
Wasena Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Parking Lot
Washington Park - Upper
- Playground
West End Park
- Playground
Various Parks
- Park Entry Signage