Roanoke to invest more than $2.3 million in park system

Roanoke is planning to make its largest most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years.

The City of Roanoke made the announcement Wednesday, stating that the Department of Parks and Recreation is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system. The investment will focus on deferred maintenance items.

“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Clark.

While the funding won’t satisfy the full list of needs across the park system, it marks a major step for the City of Roanoke.

Here is a breakdown of areas the money will go toward:

Belmont Park

Tennis Courts

East Gate Park

Parking Lot

Fallon Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Tennis Courts

Garden City Greenway

Mile Markers

Kiosks

Benches

Fountains

Sidewalk

Crosswalk

Painted Trail

Utility Pole Removal

Garden City Park

Playground

Horton Park

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Basketball Courts

Huff Lane Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

In-Line Skate Rink

Basketball Court

Tennis Court

Lick Run Greenway

Pavement Repair

Safety Signage

Melrose Park

Basketball Court

Morningside Park

Basketball Court

Preston Park

Basketball Court

Raleigh Court Park

Basketball Court

Playground

Tennis Courts

River’s Edge Park - South

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Playground

Shrine Hill Park

Tennis Courts

Thrasher Park

Tennis Courts

Wasena Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Parking Lot

Washington Park - Upper

Playground

West End Park

Playground

Various Parks