‘Tis the season for a perfect glass of wine from DeVault Family Vineyards

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Red or white, sweet or dry, one Campbell County vineyard is sure to have something for you.

The first vines were planted at DeVault Family Vineyards in the 2000s. About a decade later, the family switched from selling grapes to making wine, and they’ve stuck with it ever since.

Weddings, concerts and festivals, including the famous annual watermelon festival, are held at the vineyard throughout the year.

Right now, they’ve open Thursday through Saturday from noon to six, but the family joke that you can most likely catch them out there anytime.

“This entire adventure has been something bordering on surreal. When we first opened it felt like it had been years in the coming and it was very hard to visualize it. To imagine that here we are 10 years later is a little bit of a dream come true,” said Bryan DeVault of DeVault Family Vineyards.

It’s prime season and the DeVault’s say now is the perfect time to swing on by for a glass.