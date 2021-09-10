Yoders’ Farm in Rustburg bringing fall festivities to Campbell County next weekend

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va – Fall is right around the corner, and we have the perfect place, right here in Campbell County for you and your family to get out and enjoy it together.

Starting next weekend, Yoders’ Farm in Rustburg will welcome folks back for pumpkin picking, an hour-long corn maze, a kids’ play area and snacks at the shack.

Yoders’ started as a dairy farm back in the 50s. The family has run the place for four generations now.

But it was just within the last decade that they opened to the public, something they feel is more important now than ever.

“A lot of families are coming out here. covid was rough on everybody. it’s a good wholesome, outdoor activity,” Yoders Farm Owner Delvin Yoder said. “A lot of families have really enjoyed that. We feel like we’re providing something that the community really needs right now.”

There is no admittance fee to the farm, and hours will expand in October.