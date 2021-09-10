You can eat dinner with a view at this historic building in Campbell County

Drug Store Grill known for their food in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Looking for dinner with a view? You can find it in Campbell County.

Drug Store Grill in Brookneal has three stories to it, including a rooftop bar that overlooks the town.

The historic building has sat along Main Street since the early 1900s. It was the town’s original drug store.

Now, it’s known for its steak, seafood and having the best seat in the house.

The current owners bought the place in March. They say it was their date-night place for many years before.

“It’s in Brookneal, which that’s kind of an odd place for this restaurant to be, but it works,” said Drug Store Grill owner Art Pursel.

It’s a historic building, it was built in the early 1900s. it was the original drug store of the town. Everybody comes here to hang out and catch up for the day.”

Pursel and his wife are also the owners of a popular restaurant in Rustburg, the Lunch Box.