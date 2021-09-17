CenterFest in Bedford celebrating 40 years of family fun

Community tradition will fill streets in Bedford this weekend.

BEDFORD, Va. – Community tradition will fill streets in Bedford this weekend. The 40th annual CenterFest kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s one of Virginia’s largest outdoor festivals, typically drawing in crowds upwards of 7,000 people. The family-friendly event promotes the region’s food, arts, crafts and music.

It’s put on each year by the Central Virginia Business Coalition.

“Our mission is to support local business, to support small business,” Executive Director Heather Alto says. “That includes our entrepreneurs and our artisans and crafters in the area. Having CenterFest is a really big piece to doing that.”

Admission to CenterFest is free and COVID-19 precautions are being taken.