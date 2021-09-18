Angels of Assisi hosts Clear the Shelter pet adoption event with 50% off adoptions

Angels of Assisi sets up a tent and a mobile bus to help adopt dozens of pets to new homes.

ROANOKE, Va. – More than a dozen furry friends wagged their tails, hoping to gain a new home at a pet adoption event at Valley View PetSmart in Roanoke.

On Saturday, Angels of Assisi hosted a Clear the Shelter event to help adopt dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at half price.

ADOPTION EVENT HAPPENING NOW: Are you planning to come to the PetSmart Valley View for our Clear the Shelters Adoption... Posted by Angels of Assisi on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Franklin County and Roanoke County animal shelters joined the efforts Saturday with the goal to free up space in their shelters.

Angels of Assisi Director of Adoptions April Saunders said the shelters are extremely crowded and after recent Hurricane Ida, there was an uptick in animal rescues.

“It’s never-ending,” she said. “Our shelter has been full for the past six months and it’s never-ending, unfortunately. So, events like this are so important to get some of these guys home. There’s always going to be one around the corner that’s always going to be in need.”

Angels of Assisi also travels around the state to offer affordable spay and neuter clinics.