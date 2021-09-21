Humble Hustle teams up with Virginia is for Lovers to inspire travel across the Commonwealth

Officials are working to increase tourism across Virginia through a new partnership.

ROANOKE, Va – A Roanoke nonprofit is teaming up with Virginia is for Lovers to encourage more Black people to travel across the commonwealth.

Humble Hustle founder Xaiver Duckett started the partnership to change the narrative around Virginia’s complicated history.

The organization also hopes the partnership will inspire others to pursue their passions and explore more areas across the state.

“I mean, with everything travel, I think everybody knows the things that you get exposed to. It starts to change your mind and changes your perspective about things and so I think it’s important to promote that travel to the state, because of the history of Virginia,” said Duckett.

The nonprofit will host an event kicking off the partnership this Saturday at 1 p.m.