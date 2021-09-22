Developer hosts community meeting for proposed Brandon Avenue housing in Roanoke

The developer of a controversial proposed housing complex along Brandon Avenue in Roanoke held a community meeting Wednesday afternoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – The developer of a controversial proposed housing complex along Brandon Avenue in Roanoke held a community meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The development would feature 54 apartments and 15 townhomes.

The developer, R. Fralin Construction, submitted a new rezoning application after the city council rejected it a few years ago due to complaints from neighbors.

The company’s operations manager said the development would provide affordable, quality housing close to Roanoke and within walking distance of different shopping centers.

“The economic benefits and fitting as a huge piece into the city plan, I just think it completely makes sense,” said Operations Manager Wynne Phillips.

The application will be reviewed again on Oct. 11.