Juvenile charged after second threat against Wythe County schools investigated

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have charged a juvenile in Wythe County in connection with a possible threat made against George Wythe High School on social media.

On Wednesday, a day after both the high school and the Wythe County Technology Center had to be placed on lockdown, authorities and school leaders became aware of posted images on social media of weapons containing language identifying George Wythe High School, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this image led authorities to a residence within the county.

There, deputies obtained evidence and charged a juvenile at the residence with threats of death or bodily injury to a person on school property.

ORIGINAL STORY

Following Tuesday’s lockdown at George Wythe High School and the Wythe County Technology Center, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office released more information on its investigation.

Upon further review, investigators said that there is no credible threat at this time at George Wythe High School or any other school in the county, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Upon further review, investigators said that there is no credible threat at this time at George Wythe High School or any other school in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said that those responsible for posting these images will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible.

In reference to Tuesday’s lockdown, the social media threat has been traced to a residence outside of Wythe County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the course of that investigation, it was determined that there was no tangible threat to any school in the county.