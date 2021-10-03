‘A beautiful soul is never forgotten’: Pulaski Police Department mourn the loss of retired officer

The Pulaski Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

PULASKI, Va.. – The Pulaski Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department took to Facebook to announce that John Leeper, a valued member of the department who retired in August, passed away this weekend.

In the post, the department took the time to recognize Leeper’s many years of service and dedication.

“We lost one of our own. One of the best men that ever lived,” said Pulaski Police. “Leeper trained many of our officers and passed his wisdom on to each and every one of us. He was fearless and kind.”

The department encouraged community members to keep Leeper’s wife, kids and family in their prayers.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences as well.