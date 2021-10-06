Virginia’s November election includes three candidate vying for House District 22

We are less than one month away now from Virginia's election on Nov. 2.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We are less than one month away from Virginia’s election on Nov. 2. One local race is House District 22, which includes sections of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin Counties, as well as parts of Lynchburg.

The incumbent, Republican Delegate Kathy Byron, has represented the district since 1998.

She’s running against Democrat Greg Eaton and Libertarian Sarah Jerose.

Byron says her top issues include keeping schools open, quality education, and fighting against government mandates.

Eaton says he’s focused on equity for education and affordable broadband access in rural areas.

“I am just very concerned that parents are not getting a voice in their children’s education; and we need to make sure that, we believe that, parents and families know what’s best for their families, and not government,” said Byron.

“I’m a scientist by training, so I know how to judge the truth, and I know how to tell the truth. And I work for equity and inclusion and fairness for real people,” said Eaton.

We reached out to Jerose multiple times for an interview but have not heard back.