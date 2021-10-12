Lynchburg holds events to honor National Police Week

National police week is typically held in May every year, but due to the pandemic, events to honor the week were pushed to October.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – National Police Week is typically held in May every year, but due to the pandemic, events to honor the week were pushed to October.

The Lynchburg Police Department is holding several events to honor and remember those that have died in the line of duty. One of those is a memorial ceremony being held Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Court Street Baptist Church. They are also having a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in front of the police department. The wreath is a way to memorialize the four officers who died in the line of duty in Lynchburg.

“It has been a very difficult time for those in law enforcement profession and weeks like police week help our community to remember the sacrifices that these officers make every single day. When they put on those uniforms and kissed their loved one’s goodbye,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department.

Dungan said luckily, they have not had a line of duty death in many years, but it is still incredibly important to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Lynchburg Police Department wants the community to get involved in the week, so each event is open to the public.

In the nation’s capital, there will be a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Oct. 14, a C.O.P.S National Police Survivors’ Conference on Friday, and they finish the weekend by hosting the 40th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Saturday.