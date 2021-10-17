Blue Ridge Nightmares underway in Roanoke

Saturday was WSLS day for Blue Ridge Nightmares, a great way to find some spooky fun in the Star City.

Saturday was WSLS day for Blue Ridge Nightmares, a great way to find some spooky fun in the Star City.

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was WSLS day for Blue Ridge Nightmares, a great way to find some spooky fun in the Star City.

It’s a 60,000-square foot warehouse in roanoke that has been turned into a Hollywood-quality haunted attraction.

It benefits Center in the Square and will be open every weekend this month.

“They saw it the first week. They wanna come back the third week, and they’re saying that it’s getting even better. The more practice the actors have the more time that we have to keep having an audience and keep doing it. It just generates more enthusiasm,” said April Corbett, the director of marketing and outreach at the Center in the Square.

They also offer matinee shows from 4-6 p.m. on weekends, where the lights are on and they take you behind the scenes on how all the scares work.

Masks are required and those age 15 and under must have an adult with them. Everyone age 2 and under doesn’t need to purchase a ticket.

Ad

To purchase tickets, click here.