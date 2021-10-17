Partly Cloudy icon
54º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Shawsville event celebrates the town’s local role in American Revolution

The 240th anniversary of England’s surrender at Yorktown is this Tuesday

Tags: Montgomery County, Shawsville
Sunday was a celebration of citizen soldiers from the Virginia frontier region during the American Revolution.
Sunday was a celebration of citizen soldiers from the Virginia frontier region during the American Revolution. (10 News)

SHAWSVILLE, Va. – Sunday was a celebration of citizen soldiers from the Virginia frontier region during the American Revolution.

It’s one of a series of events during the five years leading up to the nation’s 250th birthday.

It took place at the Crockett House in Shawsville, home to three brothers who fought in the war.

For Virginia Tech professor Dan Thorp, their service showcases Southwest Virginia’s role in the struggle for independence.

“It was a very divided community and a very nasty war,” he said. “People like the Crocketts were in it from the start. And even in the darkest days of the revolution, they continued to work for the independence of this country.”

The 240th anniversary of England’s surrender at Yorktown is this Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.