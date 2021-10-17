Shawsville event celebrates the town’s local role in American Revolution

Sunday was a celebration of citizen soldiers from the Virginia frontier region during the American Revolution.

It’s one of a series of events during the five years leading up to the nation’s 250th birthday.

It took place at the Crockett House in Shawsville, home to three brothers who fought in the war.

For Virginia Tech professor Dan Thorp, their service showcases Southwest Virginia’s role in the struggle for independence.

“It was a very divided community and a very nasty war,” he said. “People like the Crocketts were in it from the start. And even in the darkest days of the revolution, they continued to work for the independence of this country.”

The 240th anniversary of England’s surrender at Yorktown is this Tuesday.