wsls logo

Local News

One hurt after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

The person shot was taken to the hospital

Caitlin Pickens, Producer

Tags: Crime, Roanoke, Police
Police investigating after man arrives at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound
ROANOKE, Va. – Police say one person is hurt after a shooting in Roanoke.

We’re told it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Rolling Hill Ave. NW.

No word on how the person shot is doing.

Stay with us for breaking updates as we learn more.

