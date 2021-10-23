Partly Cloudy icon
62º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

No one hurt in Appomattox County house fire

The fire happened early Saturday morning

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Appomattox County, Fire
Full Screen
1 / 6

Concord Volunteer Fire Department

Crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in Appomattox County.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in Appomattox County.

At about 4 a.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, the Concord Vol. Fire Department and several other departments were dispatched to a single-story home that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire took about four hours to extinguish.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries.

After this call, the Concord Vol. Fire Department

Authorities say the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email