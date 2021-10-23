No one hurt in Appomattox County house fire

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in Appomattox County.

At about 4 a.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, the Concord Vol. Fire Department and several other departments were dispatched to a single-story home that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire took about four hours to extinguish.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries.

Authorities say the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are working to determine the cause of the fire.