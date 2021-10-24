Fire at Danville manufacturer leaves $180,000 in damages

An overnight fire in Danville has left Blue Ridge Fiberboard with $180,000 in damages, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews were sent to fire at about 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in an outside storage with bundles of finished fiberboard inside.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews worked to separate products one bundle at a time, making sure to put out any smoldering fires that were left.

There were no injuries reported, according to officials. Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was heat buildup from the processing procedure.