Partly Cloudy icon
73º
wsls logo

Local News

Fire at Danville manufacturer leaves $180,000 in damages

The fire happened at 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Danville, Fire
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

An overnight fire in Danville has left Blue Ridge Fiberboard with $180,000 in damages, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews were sent to fire at about 3:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in an outside storage with bundles of finished fiberboard inside.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews worked to separate products one bundle at a time, making sure to put out any smoldering fires that were left.

There were no injuries reported, according to officials. Representatives from Blue Ridge Fiber Board estimate losses at $180,000.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was heat buildup from the processing procedure.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email