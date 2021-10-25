Roanoke nonprofit asking community for food donations to keep elderly fed

The Local Office on Aging is asking the community for help to keep the elderly well-fed.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging is calling on the community for help to keep the elderly well fed.

The nonprofit is asking for canned goods, microwaveable meals and boxed food to fill up their adult food pantry.

At the height of the pandemic, nearly 200 people cleaned out the pantry, but now the service is starting to notice an uptick in need this season.

Supply shortages are posing a major challenge.

“You can’t find,” LOA President and CEO Ron Boyd said. “Even our meals on wheels and congregate programs, we are finding that beginning tomorrow we can’t provide milk because we can’t get milk. So we are going to have juice with the meals on wheels.”

The office on Frontage Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day to collect donations such as: