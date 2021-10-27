Democratic ‘Get Out the Vote’ bus tour stops in Roanoke

The Democratic Get Out the Vote continues across Southwest Virginia ahead of the election.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Democratic “Get Out the Vote” bus tour continues across Southside Virginia and the New River Valley in the final sprint of this race.

Terry McAuliffe’s wife was a part of the tour as well as Democratic Lt. Gov. candidate Hala Ayala.

While they are trying to motivate Democrats, they say they want everyone to exercise their right to vote.

“It’s important for us to raise awareness that we have early voting right now, letting them know to come out and vote all this week, and that’s because of some of the laws we’ve made to make it easier for people to be engaged,” said Sam Rasoul, 11th District incumbent for the House of Delegates seat.

He’s running against Republican Charlie Nave.