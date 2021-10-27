Memorial motorcade held in Salem for fallen Navy salior killed in helicopter crash

The Salem community is coming together to remember a fallen soldier.

SALEM, Va. – The Salem community is coming together to remember a fallen sailor.

Dozens of people and first responders lined the streets Tuesday afternoon as a memorial escorted the body of Jimmy Buriak back home.

The Salem High School and Roanoke College graduate died during a Navy helicopter crash last month.

Local veterans and community members who attended say they felt it’s important they showed respect for his service.

“It could of been any of us during training, honor this young man and he comes back to Salem,” said Randy Foley, Salem City Council.

Roanoke College is also planning a remembrance ceremony this weekend.