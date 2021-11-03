Del. Chris Hurst concedes, congratulates Delegate-elect Jason Ballard

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Del. Chris Hurst has conceded the race for House District 12 to Delegate-elect Jason Ballard.

You can see the results for the 12th District race below:

“This morning, I tried to reach Delegate-elect Jason Ballard to congratulate him on last night’s results and I hope we have the chance to talk soon. I wish him and his family well and that they may continue the progress the New River Valley has seen,” Hurst said in his concession statement Wednesday morning.

This comes after Hurst and his girlfriend were pulled over less than 24 hours before Election Day for allegedly tampering with campaign signs outside of a polling location.

Hurst’s full concession statement below: