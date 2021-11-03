Del. Chris Hurst concedes, congratulates Delegate-elect Jason Ballard

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Del. Chris Hurst has conceded the race for House District 12 to Delegate-elect Jason Ballard.
You can see the results for the 12th District race below:
“This morning, I tried to reach Delegate-elect Jason Ballard to congratulate him on last night’s results and I hope we have the chance to talk soon. I wish him and his family well and that they may continue the progress the New River Valley has seen,” Hurst said in his concession statement Wednesday morning.
This comes after Hurst and his girlfriend were pulled over less than 24 hours before Election Day for allegedly tampering with campaign signs outside of a polling location.
Hurst’s full concession statement below:
I first ran for office because Southwest Virginia supported and prayed for me during my time of need in 2015 after the murders of Alison Parker and Adam Ward; I wanted to give back to a community that has given me so much. The New River Valley allowed me the chance to serve when I was first elected in 2017 and I am forever grateful and indebted to each person in our beautiful valley. Thank you for the privilege and the honor of serving.
Thank you to the thousands of supporters that have helped build a grassroots movement that demanded more of their government and went to work to make that more possible. It's because of them that we made historic investments in broadband internet, secured more than $250 million for Amtrak to Christiansburg, and delivered more than $2 billion for long-overdue repairs to I-81. I am particularly proud we accomplished our mission of creating an Office of Children’s Ombudsman to protect vulnerable children across Virginia. We came up short last night, but tomorrow that work begins again, and I’ll be here, shoulder to shoulder, to help see this work through.
Finally, thank you to my family and friends for their incredible support as I started and now have finished this journey into public office. I am looking forward to spending a lot more time with them in the future as we plan what’s next.Del. Chris Hurst