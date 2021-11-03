‘That’s really poor, Chris’: Bodycam video of interaction between officer, Del. Chris Hurst released

Bodycam video that shows the interaction between Del. Chris Hurst and a Radford City police officer has been released to 10 News.

Bodycam video that shows the interaction between Del. Chris Hurst and a Radford City police officer has been released to 10 News.

Hurst and his girlfriend, Emily Frentress, were pulled over on Monday night after a deputy allegedly spotted them tampering with campaign signs at a polling location. The 12th District incumbent was also cited for or driving with a suspended license and given a “driving while suspended notification.”

Hurst told 10 News that his license was suspended due to an insurance lapse, and that he was not aware that his license was suspended until he was pulled over Monday night.

You can see photos authorities took of the campaign signs in question here and below:

Ad

The photos show signs for Republican candidates like Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares and Hurst’s opponent, Delegate-Elect Jason Ballard flipped and on the ground.

Below is part of the interaction between the officer and Hurst transcribed from the bodycam video:

Officer: “I think what you need to do after I deal with you here is go back and fix those signs. What do you think? You try to resort to doing this? Instead of doing a fair election? Chris, quit playing. Quit playing. Y’all are up there turning over signs at the polling area and you’re sitting here acting like you don’t know what’s going on?” Hurst: “...Here’s what I would say. I would think that something that was a little hijinks and steam blowing off is exactly what everybody over on the other side of the mountain does and people all over this district do.” Officer: “So you’re going to resort to that and represent us?” Hurst: “I need you to just do your job here tonight and I’ll do mine. I have nothing more to say to you, officer. I’m sorry for actions that I may have done or my partner may have done, but I think you’re getting a little emotional here.” Officer: “I’m not getting emotional at all, you’re supposed to be representing us. You’re supposed to be out here representing us and not out here acting like a school kid. How am I supposed to vote for you if you’re out here doing this?” Hurst: “Were you planning on voting for me?” Officer: “Well, that’s all up in the air now.” Hurst: “I’m sorry if I lost your support, sir.”

You can watch the full 15-minute bodycam video here:

10 News tried to get in contact with Hurst or someone from his campaign throughout the day on Election Day to no avail, until he addressed his supporters and members of the media around 11 p.m. at his watch party.

When asked about the incident, Hurst referred to it as a prank.

“We flipped over a couple of yard signs, took them, put them upside down and put them right side up. That’s what we did.” Del. Chris Hurst to 10 News during his watch party

When asked whose signs he flipped over, he said the signs belonged to Republican candidates. 10 News reporter Sydney Jaxtheimer asked if any of the signs belonged to Hurst’s opponent, Jason Ballard, Hurst said: “I think one Jason Ballard sign and one Youngkin sign.”

You can see our full interview with Hurst at his watch party below:

Ad

Here is the full interview with Virginia Del. Chris Hurst after his alleged involvement in a campaign sign incident.

Hurst conceded the race to his opponent, Delegate-Elect Jason Ballard, on Wednesday morning.

You can read Hurst’s full statement below: