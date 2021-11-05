In Your Town travels to Wythe County

From hot dogs to history, Wythe County has you covered.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – As part of our In Your Town series, we’ve traveled all across the region.

This week’s travels take us to Wythe County!

Entering Wythe County from the south, visitors are greeted by the Shot Tower Historical State Park, along Interstate 77.

Within Wytheville, we have to mention Skeeter’s, the home of the Skeeter-Dog.

Edith Bolling Wilson, the second wife of our nation’s 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, was born in Wytheville and the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum in downtown shares the stories of the life of the former first lady.