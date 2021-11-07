Veterans share their stories to cadets in honor of Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Roanoke recognized the heroes who risked their lives to protect our families.

Dozens of veterans told their heroic stories with young cadets in downtown Roanoke before the Veteran’s Day Parade.

Thomas Dalzell served in the military for 31 years but originally came to the Commonwealth on a football scholarship to Virginia Tech.

Dalzell became an engineer officer and moved around the world 20 different times.

He encourages all teenagers to graduate high school and immediately serve their country in some way.

“It can be military,” Dalzell said. “It can be Peace Corps. It can be working with a volunteer organization in your community. Provide about a year of service back to your country to kind of find out what’s your passion in life.”

Dalzell said serving will guide them to be the future leaders that he says the country needs.