Sam: 30 Days of Hope

16-year-old Sam wants to be a mechanic when he grows up.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Sam

“I like playing video games, going outside, playing basketball,” said Sam, who also likes to read. “James Patterson, I like reading him, his books. I just got done with ‘The Store.’”

He’s a talented young man, who enjoys drawing and designing sneakers. The 16-year-old describes himself as quiet and nice.

“I like all kinds of animals but my favorite is a dog,” he said.

He has tremendous resolve and kindness. The teen already knows what he wants to be.

“My future job for me is to be an auto mechanic,” said Sam. “I want to go to a trade school, learn more about mechanics.”

Sam really wants a family.

“Family means someone that will care for you, someone that will keep a roof over your head, someone that will get you what you need,” he said. “My ideal family would be two older sisters, a mother and a dad, and that’s all I ask for.”

Samuel’s academic progress is exemplary and is passing each subject with seemingly ease. Samuel has a unique calming presence. He does well with his peers and makes close friends easily.

Samuel advocates for himself and can form bonds well with those that are committed to him. Samuel does very well with instruction and guidance from adults and is looking forward to a family who can help guide him on his future path.

If you have questions about Sam or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Sam here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

