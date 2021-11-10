Kristie: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Kristie

12-year-old Kristie is energetic and outgoing.

“Some fun things I like to do in my free time is draw, do art,” she said, adding she also likes to listen to music, play softball and cheer.

“I’m good at science, social studies and math.”

This middle schooler has the perfect day planned too.

“I would eat breakfast by myself because I like peace and quiet in the mornings,” while watching Chicago Fire she said. “Then go on a road trip, swim with dolphins and then go to the movies, then go to the pool, go see my brother and sister, sit down and do art and listen to music and then probably get ready to go to bed. By that point, I’d probably be tired!”

Kristie is also a hard worker.

“I’m not like most kids who say this is too hard, I cannot do this. Instead, I try and get the results out of it,” said the 12-year-old

Kristie is described as caring and sweet. She loves getting dressed up, but also likes relaxing in her pajamas too!

Her foster families have all loved her and she was able to make great, lifelong connections not only in her foster homes but everywhere she goes as she has a great personality. Kristie has siblings that she would like to stay in contact with and their families want the same as well. Kristie sometimes struggles with siblings and would benefit from a family that can give her one-on-one attention.

Kristie will talk to you all day long about anything that comes to mind as she is very open about her life. She does become a little shy talking about her personal struggles and would benefit from someone who will work with her on expressing her feelings and emotions.

If you have questions about Kristie or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Kristie here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

