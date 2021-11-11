Stocked Market returns in-person to Roanoke

Grab your holiday sweaters and your wallet because the Roanoke Valley’s biggest holiday market is back this weekend at the Berglund Center.

The Stocked Market opens Friday, Nov. 12 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 14.

There will be about 100 vendors from Virginia and across the country selling everything from furniture and jewelry to clothing and food.

It’s put on by the Junior League of Roanoke Valley and is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser. All money raised goes back into the community through grants and scholarships and is also used to further the league’s mission.

After Stocked Market was canceled last year due to COVID-19, league members are happy to be back in person.

“We’re just glad that we can all be back together,” said Alex Michaluk, one of the Stocked Market co-chairs.

There will even be special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Elsa and Anna. Plus, there will be performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet.

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday for a special preview coffee event. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. You can purchase them here.