Crema & Vine is a classic place to get coffee, wine in Danville

We're on the road and in your town again. This week, in Danville.

DANVILLE, Va. – We’re on the road in your town this week for a final time.

Since May, we’ve been all over the New River Valley, Southwest and Central Virginia and now Southside to highlight some of Danville’s best.

From nature walks to rodeos and ax throwing, to spots that are sure to make your mouth water, we’ve got something for everyone.

First, we’re taking you to the place you can get your morning caffeine as well as that after-work glass of wine.

“Danville is going through a renaissance and we’re pretty excited and fortunate to be right in the middle of it,” Steve DelGiorno says.

DelGiorno and his wife, Angela, spent the last 12 years in Asia. They lived and traveled all over the world before settling down and opening Crema & Vine in the River City five years ago.

“We saw a whole lot of different ideas and concepts,” he says. “This is just an aggregated form of a whole lot of different ideas.”

Unique ideas and concepts that folks seem to welcome with open arms. DelGiorno returns the favor to keep them coming back, knowing names and orders as customers come through the door.

“You can always tell when somebody walks in here the first time,” he says. “They look around and they go, ‘Wow, I don’t think we’re in Danville anymore.’ We’re different, we’re unique, but at the same time, this is the new Danville. This is what we represent.”

DelGiorno says they’re looking to open locations in other areas. This is just one of the places we’re highlighting in town. We’ll be back in Southside Friday with so much more to see and do.