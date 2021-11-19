Enjoy brews, ax-throwing and an escape room at this popular Danville spot

10 News explored a popular spot in Southside where almost two years ago, Grizzly’s Hatchet House brought the fun to Danville.

The ax-throwing bar is something that anyone can enjoy.

During the pandemic, the owners took the time to deck out the back patio and bring in live music.

They’ve also got two escape rooms for folks to try and navigate through, although fair warning, the success rate is only about 30%.

There are coaches in every lane that can help you out with form and, of course, keep you safe.

“It brings everybody. It’s not just one certain type of person. Male, female, young or old, everybody comes and enjoys it here,” said Kevin Moore, general manager at Grizzly’s Hatchet House.

While you don’t need a reservation to come, it’s the only way to guarantee you’ll have a lane to throw in.