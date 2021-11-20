Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex supports local farmers through entertainment

Looking for a fun night out? Before you look too hard, check out the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Pittsylvania County.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Looking for a fun night out? Before you look too hard, check out the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Pittsylvania County.

Nearly every weekend brings an event in the 53,000 square foot arena. That includes horse shows, rodeos, tractor pulls, concerts and so much more.

Ten years ago, the facility opened as a one-stop-shop for farmers with agriculture being the biggest industry in the county.

Now, the nonprofit continues to show its support for farmers raising money through entertainment.

“It’s just a really good place for everyone to come. There’s something for literally everyone that likes to watch events. People don’t know what to do around here, always come here. There’s always something,” said Liz Herndon, marketing director for the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex.

iIf you’re ready to visit right away, there will be a bluegrass music festival there Saturday night from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.