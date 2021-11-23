Ground breaks for multi-million dollar project in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va – A project costing nearly a billion dollars is bringing thousands of new jobs to Wythe County.

Wythe County is set to be home to the world’s first vertically integrated nitrile glove manufacturing campus.

“This is so exciting for Wythe County and this is something that you know, so many people have been working on for a number of years,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

The site broke ground Monday afternoon and welcomed Governor Ralph Northam, who says the site will bring an economic boom to the region.

“It’s one of those examples if you build it, they will come up for a copy of the comment invest over $700 million, that is a lot of money coming in to anywhere but especially here in Wythe County,” Northam said.

Blue Star AGI and NBR will produce millions of units of medical gloves at the site and ship them across the united states.

“My company is importing 10s of millions of boxes, as billions of nitro clouds every single month from Asia. And my dream is to stop doing that as soon as possible,” Blue Star AGI CEO Marc Jason said.

Ad

Not only will the project increase the amount of PPE in the state, but once construction gets built here in the county, it will create nearly 3,000 new jobs.

“This is really the best way that we could give back to this incredible community and this wonderful stay who have been so open and gracious to us,” Jason said.

The project will take a few years to complete, leaders say it’s worth the wait to help bring new opportunities to Wythe County.