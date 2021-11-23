Jeremiah: 30 Days of Hope

The teen is hopeful about adoption and finding a forever family that he can trust and depend on to be there for him.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Jermiah

“I like to watch anime, play football and video games. I’m most proud that I’m in high school and that I will keep on going to get into college and get my degree,” he said.

The 15-year-old enjoys cooking and is looking forward to taking culinary classes this school year. His favorite foods are ramen, sushi and cheeseburgers.

“I want to open a Japanese restaurant. I like Japanese food,” he said. He also wants to travel to Japan.

Jeremiah talked about what he would like to do with family saying, “Play games, explore, travel.”

The three words that describe a family to him are: loving, fun, tough love.

He would love a family that has a dog.

Jeremiah is a curious teenager and likes to research information about facts on the world, science, marine life, planets, various cultures, computers and the military.

“I do want to join the military after high school,” he said.

If he could have any super power in the world, it would be to have the ability to travel in time. He has a sense of humor well beyond his years and is often described as an “old soul.” If he had three wishes, he would wish for PC gaming system, a dog and a million dollars.

He is hopeful about adoption and finding a forever family that he can trust and depend on to be there for him. He would do well in a family that is active in the community and that has daily routines.

If you have questions about Jeremiah or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Jeremiah here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

