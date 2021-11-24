Aiden: 30 Days of Hope

He likes building things, especially with his Legos.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Aiden

“I like to look around, see what’s outside and explore,” said the 13-year-old. “I’m really good at math, another thing I’m good at is playing board games.”

Aiden enjoys Star Wars, Spiderman, riding his bike, swimming, playing sports, watching cartoons, playing video games and board games and playing outside.

He also likes building things, especially with his Legos.

The 13-year-old makes friends easily and is described as likable, social and resilient.

He has participated in a running club, church activities and Upward basketball.

His biggest wish is for a forever family who will support him in his dreams and love him.

“Family means having someone there for you when you’re down or someone that can care for you and help you with your homework,” he said. “I want people to know me as a kind and caring person that can be trusted.”

He likes going to church on a regular basis and Christmas is his favorite holiday.

Aiden would be thrilled to join a forever family who will provide him with unconditional love and support his continuing bond with his brother, sister and cousin.

If you have questions about Aiden or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Aiden here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

