Brookneal family of U.S. Marines receives holiday surprise

BROOKNEAL, Va. – A local family of Veterans got a wonderful holiday surprise on Thursday night.

We first told you about a Brookneal mom of four Marines on Tuesday. She’s been fighting to get her son the health care he needs for the last 16 years.

Help is finally on the way and Thanksgiving dinner at the Tucker house will hold a special meaning.

“I was just very happy to get that call,” Lynn Tucker said. “I let you know and I’m still a little dumbfounded.”

Tucker is talking about the life-changing call she got Wednesday from the Salem VA. Her oldest son, Ben, was a 21-year-old Marine when a four-wheeling accident left him with a permanent brain injury.

He’s needed around-the-clock care ever since.

“You’re willing to spend the money if it’s going to make your son’s life better,” Tucker said. “I mean, who wouldn’t?”

Ad

But the bills kept coming, and help from the VA wasn’t. Tucker said Ben’s condition makes hygiene tough and he needs a new set of teeth. It’s going to cost $60,000.

“Every bit of the money that we can save for Ben counts for later as we get older and can do less of his care,” she said.

After years of not taking no for an answer, Ben is going to get his teeth. The Salem VA is sending them to a surgeon with $30,000. Tucker’s message to other Veterans struggling is to never give up.

“One agency may not be the answer for you,” she said. “You may have to reach out to your congressmen, you may have to reach out to the PVA and other Veteran’s organizations, you may have to reach out to someone like you.”

Ben is limited on what he can do. One thing he can do and loves to do is eat. He’ll be feasting this Thanksgiving and many more to come.