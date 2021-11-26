45º
Roanoke first responders celebrate Thanksgiving while on duty

“It’s like our family away from home,” said one first responder

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – For some people like first responders, there are no days off for holidays like Thanksgiving.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t celebrate.

Roanoke Fire-EMS celebrated with a Thanksgiving feast, donated by Roanoke’s Fellowship Community Church.

Even some of the first responders’ families joined them at the station to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s like our family away from home. So it’s the home away from home. We spend one-third of our lives here, so we still feel like we’re home,” said Roanoke firefighter and paramedic, Angel Parra.

