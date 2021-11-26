53º
Robbery call leads Roanoke police on chase thanksgiving evening

Roanoke police say three people are in custody.

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A robbery call late thanksgiving evening led Roanoke police on a chase through the Northwest portions of the city, according to responding units.

Police got a call of a robbery in the 2400 block of Oakland Boulevard just before 10 p.m. It ended near the Westwind Apartment complex.

Witnesses who live in the complex told WSLS 10 News they saw people running through the area as the police presence arrived.

Roanoke police tell us three people are in custody.

The circumstances of the possible robbery remains unclear.

No word on any charges.

