Here’s how you could win hundreds of dollars in gift cards during Lynchburg’s Small Business Saturday Shop Crawl

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Lynchburg by participating in a special raffle, where you could win hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

Eighteen local retailers are participating in Saturday’s Shop Crawl.

You can pick up a card at one of the stores, or print it out online, then have it stamped as you visit each shop.

For every six stamps you earn, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is organizing the event to help small businesses.

“We’re going to purchase [the gift cards] from the participating businesses. We’re actually going to give the winners an option to choose, which of these 18 businesses do you want $100 to? Or we’ll do $50 and $50, but we’re going to essentially put money directly back into the participating businesses,” said James Ford, marketing coordinator for the Downtown Lynchburg Association.

Ten winners will be announced Dec. 1. You need to take a photo of your stamped card and upload it online.