Police searching for suspect after bicyclist seriously injured in Lynchburg hit-and-run

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lynchburg Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:46 p.m., authorities were called to the 2200-block of Langhorne Road for a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been hit by a vehicle. Authorities say he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers report that the suspect vehicle may be blue and have possible damage.

Anyone who was in the area of the CVS Pharmacy on Langhorne Road around 4:45 p.m. is asked to contact the LPD if they have any information on a suspect vehicle. Anyone who may have other information about this incident is asked to call Officer Lucy at 434-455-6047.