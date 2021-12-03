Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin gets COVID-19 booster and urges Virginians to do the same

On Friday night, the governor elect made a push for the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Glenn Youngkin encouraged Virginians to roll up their sleeves while speaking at the 12th annual Virginia Economic Summit & Forum on World Trade in Richmond on Friday afternoon.

“This morning, I even got my booster shot. I want you to know that I continue to be a strong advocate for the vaccine and the booster. Please go get it. Please go get it,” said Youngkin.

He also said he would repeal the mandate for state employees to be vaccinated when he takes office next year.