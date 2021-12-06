Candy Cane Express wraps up at Virginia Museum of Transportation

This is the last weekend for the Candy Cane Express

ROANOKE, Va. – Chugging along for the last time this weekend, families got a taste of the Candy Cane Express at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Dozens of families lined up this afternoon to hop aboard a holiday decked-out train.

As tickets sold fast, some families took advantage of getting a picture with Santa.

Other children laughed at the magician’s performance as parents bought Christmas gifts from the 10 small business vendors.

It’s a turnout the museum’s Special Events Coordinator Brittany Byram did not expect.

“It makes us very happy here at the museum,” she said. “We are glad to see everyone out and about and coming to support us because we love having everyone here. We love being a part of the Roanoke Valley.”

The museum will count up the tickets and is already planning next year’s festivities.