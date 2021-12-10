Amherst police collecting toys for children in need this Christmas

More families in Amherst County will get to put presents underneath the Christmas tree this year.

The police department teamed up with social services for the fourth annual “Fill the Trailer” event. Since the start of November, they’ve been collecting toys to give to families in need.

“You don’t want to see children that are in need not be able to get what they need,” Amherst Police Chief Bobby Shiflett says. “Especially this time of year, this is our way of us supporting them and giving back to the community.”

They’re hoping to deliver 1,000 toys. On Friday, police brought Santa and Mrs. Claus to The Filling Station for a final push.

“It’s for the kids, so that’s super important,” Filling Station Manager Kristen Moses says. “People love to support everyone around here. It’s a tight-knit community.”

The Filling Station also sold lemonade with all proceeds going toward buying more toys.