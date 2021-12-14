New Pulaski County store offers free goods to families in need

New River Valley families in need now have a one-stop-and-shop place where they can get anything for free.

DUBLIN, Va. – New River Valley families in need now have a one-stop-and-shop place where they can grab whatever they need for free.

Starting off as a storage unit in August, the Pulaski Country Free Store is now a brick and mortar on 260 West Main Street Dublin.

Whether people need food, clothes or kitchen supplies, the store has everything any family may need to get back on their feet.

Just this past Sunday, about 117 people walked through the door.

“There’s no sense for people to go without,” Pulaski County Free Store Founder Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe said. “And this gives them a way to get it with dignity. They don’t have to prove to us that they are hungry.”

The store is open from noon to 3 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month.