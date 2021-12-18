Gov. Northam’s $10 million budget proposal aims to conserve historic and cultural sites

Governor Ralph Northam's proposed budget carves out millions of dollars for tribal land reacquisition and cultural site conservation.

PULASKI, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam is proposing millions of dollars to help prevent a critical part of history from being erased.

For 18 months, the Monacan Nation along with other Virginia tribes pushed to be recognized. Now, Northam is proposing $10 million to conserve Indigenous, Black and People of Color historical/cultural sites.

Additionally, he also suggested a one-time funding of $12 million for tribal land reacquisition.

”I don’t want my grandchildren to have to fight the battle that we had to save it,” said Monacan Chief Kenneth Branham.

Branham said the funds could help regain a historic trading center near Richmond that once played a crucial role.

”It’s not just the Monacan people or these other groups,” he said. “It’s the history of Virginia and it should be preserved. Once you lose these places, they are gone forever. You can’t rebuild.”

The proposal aims to help Black historical sites too. Perhaps even the historic African American training building in Pulaski that is now referred to as Calfee Community and Cultural Center.

Preparations are underway to start renovating the building to bring it back to life. Just a week ago, the center was added to the state’s landmark register.

“Personally, I’m very pleased because one of the first things I asked when I joined was, ‘Are we going to get one of those cool metal signs?’” said Calfee Community & Cultural Center Board of Directors President Dr. Mickey Hickman.

With a metal sign on its way, Hickman said Northam’s proposal could be the final push they need to kick off construction.

“A lot of times the stories have struggles,” he said. “So people have done things in the past that have benefited me. This school has that kind of history.”

Hickman said if they gain the funds they can open up their doors as soon as January of 2023.