University of Lynchburg will start next semester with a month-long mask mandate

Mandate will remain in effect until February 7

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg is taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

When the university reopens on January 3, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside any campus facility.

That mandate will remain in effect until February 7.

There are times when individuals will be able to remove their masks:

  • When actively eating or drinking
  • When inside one’s own room, apartment, or home
  • For faculty and staff, a mask is not required when they are alone in their individual offices or workspace.

While all members of the university are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster shot, it is not being required at this time.

That’s not the case at UVA, where the booster shot is being required.

Virginia Tech is considering a booster requirement but has not made that decision yet, according to a university spokesman.

