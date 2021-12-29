Recycled Christmas trees to be used as reef strutures for Claytor Lake fish

Before you take down the Christmas tree and toss it out, give it one more job this holiday season.

DUBLIN, Va. – Before you take down the Christmas tree and toss it out, give it one more job this holiday season.

Claytor Lake State Park is starting its annual tree collections. They can recycle trees to build reef structures, meaning they’ll feed the fish and you’ll have better luck catching them.

You have until Jan. 16 to drop your real trees off in the Marina parking lot. They must be free of lights, tinsel, ornaments and all other decorations.

“It provides habitat for large fish to gather,” Assistant Park Manager Austin Monnett says. “We mark those sites on a map. Fishermen can use those sites and know there’s more likely to be fish in this area.”

Crews will dump the trees into the lake on Jan. 20.